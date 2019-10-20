'Friends' fans reportedly defacing restaurant with show's quotes

For the owner of a New York City restaurant, it hasn’t been his day, his week, his month or even his year.

The real-world location for one of the most famous sitcom locations of the ‘90s has become a tourist attraction, but that’s not great news for everyone. The owner of the restaurant that actually exists there is apparently tired of “Friends” fans showing up and causing problems.

“It’s annoying,” Joey Campanaro, chef and owner of Little Owl Restaurant, told the New York Post. “They’re behaving as if there’s zero accountability.” According to Campanaro, hundreds of people show up daily, with weekends being even worse.

The Little Owl Restaurant is located at 90 Bedford Street, which is where the fictitious Central Perk was housed on the hit show.

The frustrated owner claims that fans not only show up to take pictures, but they reportedly have a habit of writing famous quotes from the show on the building’s exterior wall in “permanent marker and lipstick.”

“It’s monkey see, monkey do,” Campanaro complained to the New York Post. “Take a picture of it and share it on social media. It’s become a bit of a cult.”

According to him, some tourists will even ask the restaurant’s staff for markers or try to take them from the bistro’s office.

The building’s Bedford Street wall is reportedly covered with lines from the show, such as Joey’s famous misunderstanding of the phrase “moot point,” where he explained, “It’s a moo point. It’s a cow’s opinion. It doesn’t matter.”

Campanaro believes he might actually be responsible for the wall writings, however. He explained to the New York Post that a friend of his wrote “I love Joey” on the sidewalk with chalk back in 2011 and he thinks mistook the message to mean the character from the show and not the real-life Joey Campanaro.