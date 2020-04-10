Food Network to debut more 'quarantine' episodes; ideas also planned for Guy Fieri, Ree Drummond

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Food Network isn’t about to let you run out of recipe ideas during lockdown.

On Friday, the Food Network officially announced four more “quarantine-edition” episodes of its daytime talk series “The Kitchen” following the show's inaugural “quarantine” episode on April 4. The network further confirmed in a statement to Fox News that additional "at-home" projects from Guy Fieri, Ree Drummond, and even comedian Amy Schumer and Schumer's husband Chris Fischer are in the works.

The next quarantine-edition episode of "The Kitchen" is slated to air Saturday, April 25, and feature recipe ideas and tips from co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian. The following three quarantine-edition episodes will air on each subsequent Saturday through May 16.

“Viewers overwhelmingly responded to our first quarantined episode of The Kitchen, including all the tips for maximizing pantry staples to create meals that families can do at home during this difficult time,” said Courtney White, the president of Food Network, in a media release. “As our current situation continues, it is helpful to have relatable and trust-worthy advice from co-hosts like Sunny, Alex, Katie, Jeff and Geoffrey to help get our viewers through their own kitchen needs.”

In addition to its “at-home” episodes of “The Kitchen,” White told Deadline the network is actively “brainstorming” more ideas for other personalities. Deadline also claimed the new efforts were partially spurred on by Ina Garten, whose recent recipe video for making a shockingly large cocktail went viral during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

Guy Fieri, who is currently helping to spearhead a restaurant relief fund, is also planning a few ideas, including a re-working of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which usually follows Fieri’s visits to mom-and-pop restaurants across the country.

Instead, Fieri told the Washington Post that the newest episodes will be filmed in his own home, on five GoPro cameras, and follow along as he makes recipes submitted by the same far-off restaurateurs he would usually visit. His son Hunter, 23, will help produce, and his camera crew will watch remotely via FaceTime.

Fieri called the idea a “gigantic hot mess,” the Washington Post reported, but said he believes it will also be “awesome” and “creative.”

As for the rest of Food Network’s programming, White said many of the shows were months ahead, production-wise, so popular series like “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” and even a new series from Martha Stewart, will air as scheduled.

“Food Network currently has more in post-production then we have in actual production, but there are a couple of self-shot, from home projects in the works," added White in a statement shared with Fox News. "We just announced this morning a self-shot series that Amy Schumer and her husband (chef) Chris Fischer are making, " he said. White also confirmed that Ree Drummond's children will act as the crew to film "a few episodes" from her ranch in Oklahoma.