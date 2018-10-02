Dunkin’, Harpoon Brewery unveil new coffee beer

Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ are serving up customers a fresh way “to toast the start of fall” – with their newly-released coffee porter.

Dubbed the Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter, the brew brings together the flavors of the coffee chain’s espresso blend and the brewery’s craft beer, the companies said Monday in a news release.

The new creation, which has a 6% alcohol content, has “a malty” taste and “aromas of espresso and dark chocolate,” according to the news release. It can be purchased during the remainder of the season at select spots throughout the Eastern U.S.

“The new brew pairs perfectly with fall favorites like hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and, of course, Dunkin’s signature donuts,” the news release said.

The coffee porter, which made its debut Thursday before becoming available to the masses, was created as an honor to Dunkin, who Harpoon executive Dan Kenary said helped them when his company was first starting out.

“Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee,” Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Harpoon Brewery, said in the news release.