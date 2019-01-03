Deli customer who threw fit over bagel order arrested for assaulting worker

A deli customer who went viral in November after being recorded throwing a fit over his order has been identified and arrested, The New York Post is reporting.

Edilberto Burgos, 24, was apprehended Thursday morning at his apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y. for verbally and physically assaulting the 28-year-old clerk.

Burgos was recorded screaming at the deli worker in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 25, demanding that the employee begin making his breakfast sandwich "right f---ing now."

“Make my cinnamon toasted raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese!” the man screamed at the deli worker, according to footage released by police. “Right now! Right f---ing now!”

He was also filmed pounding his fists on a display case and throwing merchandise at the worker while continuing to berate him for “f---ing up.”

“You f---ing up, boy! You really f---ed up,” the man added, refusing to listen to the 28-year-old worker behind the counter. “I don’t wanna listen! Make my s--- right now!”

According to police, the drama unfolded at 4:30 a.m., but Burgos fled the scene shortly afterward.

The employee, identified as Sanjay Patel by The New York Post, was treated and released from a nearby hospital for bruising and swelling sustained during the attack, police confirmed.

Patel also told the Post that the man was drunk, and came into the shop at a busy time.

“It was scary,” he told the outlet. “He said he was going to shoot me. He said he would kill me.”

Burgos was charged with assault and menacing. This isn’t his first run-in with the law. He was arrested in February 2015 for petit larceny and for possession of a firearm in February 2012, according to the Post.