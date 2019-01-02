McDonald's brawl between employee and customer caught on video

New Year’s Eve didn’t go so well for these people.

A fight broke out between a female McDonald's employee and a male customer at a location in St. Petersburg, Fla., around 6:50 p.m. Monday night, WFLA reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a viral video of the incident, Daniel Taylor is seen grabbing Yasmine James by the shirt with both hands and pulling her toward him. She then starts punching him as he holds on. The two go at it for about 20 seconds before the other employees intervene.

It’s unclear what caused the fight to break out, but Taylor seemed to be upset as he was picking up his tray of food.

FAMILY OF NINE TRAVELS THE COUNTRY IN A CONVERTED SCHOOL BUS, 'UNSCHOOLS' KIDS ON THE ROAD

Taylor was escorted out of the restaurant and police were called to the scene. On his way out the door, he kicked another employee in the stomach.

He was arrested on two counts of simple battery.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

McDonald’s released the following statement to WFLA on the matter:

“Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We have been in contact with the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation.”