Deaf woman denied service at Burger King reportedly plans to sue: 'How come they do not know better?'

In late August, a Burger King restaurant in Oklahoma City came under fire when a deaf woman claimed she was refused service at the drive-thru window. Now, she’s reportedly preparing to sue the restaurant over the incident.

In August, it was reported that an employee refused to serve Rachel Hollis when she pulled into the drive-thru. Hollis, who is deaf, apparently had her order written down and attempted to hand it to the man, but she claims he refused to take it.

The employee told Hollis that it was too busy and that he couldn’t do “a full order at the window,” KFOR 4 reported at the time. Hollis told the outlet that she was grabbing dinner for her two sons, who were in the car with her. She had recently taken them to hockey practice.

In a statement obtained by KFOR 4 when the incident originally occurred, a spokesperson for Burger King said, “All guests should be treated with respect and provided with a high level of service at our restaurants. The restaurant owner has reached out to the guest and her family to apologize, the employee was terminated and all employees at the location will undergo additional sensitivity training to ensure our customers always feel welcomed.”

Hollis, however, believes that the Burger King violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and has hired a legal team to represent her, Fox 59 reports.

“You see the anger in them because a deaf person has slowed their process down,” Hollis’ attorney Cameron Spradling told Fox 59. “If this is a multibillion-dollar international company, how come they do not know better?”

Hollis claims that when she gave her written order to the employee, he responded with a note that said, “Can’t do a full order at the window. Too busy.” When she refused to leave, the man reportedly came back and began arguing with her.

Hollis recorded footage of the incident, which shows the man repeating that "it’s too busy" for “a full order at the window.” He then says, “It has nothing to do with your disability, I have a disability, too.”

Another employee reportedly called the police on Hollis when she refused to leave the drive-thru and come inside the restaurant.

Burger King did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment over the new developments to this story.