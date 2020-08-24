Dad recreates majority of McDonald's menu at home, and it looks just like the real thing

If you can’t get out to McDonald’s, just make your own.

A dad from England was participating in a challenge to recreate famous dishes from popular restaurant brands, and he appears to have taken the competition very seriously. In fact, he claims he ended up recreating the majority of the McDonald’s menu — and obtained official packaging from a nearby McDonald’s to complete the look.

Jamie Rust, from Essex, won the competition, which was hosted by Altons BBQ World, Lad Bible reports. Rust reportedly even got his hands on a McDonald’s uniform to help show off his spread.

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE SEEN HITTING 'AGGRESSIVE' CUSTOMER WITH SPATULA DURING ALTERCATION

Rust boasted of his creations on Instagram, telling his followers he spent 24 hours making all of the various food items, which include a Big Mac, a double sausage Egg McMuffin, a McChicken sandwich, a Quarter Pounder, Chicken Nuggets, an Oreo McFlurry and many other popular items from the McDonald’s menu.

Rust spoke with Lad Bible about the experience, and explained that he’s a “keen” BBQ cook who began taking his hobby more seriously during the lockdown, because there isn’t much else to do.

“I've been really pushing myself to create new and interesting things on the BBQ,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “I cooked 99 percent of the whole menu, made my own [McDonald's] uniform, and even made a custom Lego toy that looked like me with a set of tongs and a BBQ. The Sausage and Egg McMuffin and Chicken Legend were identical! Everything else was better than (McDonald’s) because of the fresh ingredients and seasoning.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Despite being able to recreate the food at home, Rust apparently isn’t going to give up going to the actual restaurants.

“For convenience, though, I'd always visit (McDonald’s), especially for breakfast after a heavy night!”