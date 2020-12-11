Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Restaurants
Published

Customer attacks NJ restaurant manager after being told to wear mask: police

21-year-old threw knife, iPad after punching manager, police say

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An irate customer at a New Jersey restaurant attacked workers and threatened them with a knife after he was told to wear a mask, police said. It's the latest in a string of incidents across the country involving food service workers trying to enforce mask rules among their clientele – at their own peril.

Customer Jose Canales, 21, was at Fatty’s Restaurant in Morristown around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and not wearing a mask despite a state coronavirus pandemic rule requiring face coverings inside restaurants, according to police.

An irate customer at a New Jersey restaurant attacked workers and threatened them with a knife after he was told to wear a mask, police said. (Google Maps)

An irate customer at a New Jersey restaurant attacked workers and threatened them with a knife after he was told to wear a mask, police said. (Google Maps)

GUY FIERI PRODUCING DOCUMENTARY ABOUT RESTAURANTS STRUGGLING DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

When the sandwich shop’s manager asked Canales to leave, he “refused and became disrespectful,” police said. The manager canceled the man's order, and then Canales began punching over the counter at the employee.

Canales then drew a knife from his pocket and threatened the restaurant staff, police said. He threw the knife but missed, then grabbed an iPad from the counter and threw that, damaging the device but not hurting anyone, police said.

At that point, the manager was able to chase Canales out of the restaurant, where police caught him.

Canales faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Facebook, the restaurant thanked Morristown Police for their quick response. 

“We don’t understand why people do these things but we’re grateful to report that everyone involved is OK,” the restaurant wrote.

The man not wearing a mask despite a state coronavirus pandemic rule requiring face coverings inside restaurants, according to police. (iStock)

The man not wearing a mask despite a state coronavirus pandemic rule requiring face coverings inside restaurants, according to police. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Garden State has tightened its rules on restaurant dining, recently limiting indoor capacity as the pandemic continues. All employees and customers must wear a face covering inside besides when they are eating or drinking. Only outdoor dining, takeout and delivery services are allowed after 10 p.m., too.