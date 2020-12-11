Customer attacks NJ restaurant manager after being told to wear mask: police

An irate customer at a New Jersey restaurant attacked workers and threatened them with a knife after he was told to wear a mask, police said. It's the latest in a string of incidents across the country involving food service workers trying to enforce mask rules among their clientele – at their own peril.

Customer Jose Canales, 21, was at Fatty’s Restaurant in Morristown around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and not wearing a mask despite a state coronavirus pandemic rule requiring face coverings inside restaurants, according to police.

When the sandwich shop’s manager asked Canales to leave, he “refused and became disrespectful,” police said. The manager canceled the man's order, and then Canales began punching over the counter at the employee.

Canales then drew a knife from his pocket and threatened the restaurant staff, police said. He threw the knife but missed, then grabbed an iPad from the counter and threw that, damaging the device but not hurting anyone, police said.

At that point, the manager was able to chase Canales out of the restaurant, where police caught him.

Canales faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Facebook, the restaurant thanked Morristown Police for their quick response.

“We don’t understand why people do these things but we’re grateful to report that everyone involved is OK,” the restaurant wrote.

The Garden State has tightened its rules on restaurant dining, recently limiting indoor capacity as the pandemic continues. All employees and customers must wear a face covering inside besides when they are eating or drinking. Only outdoor dining, takeout and delivery services are allowed after 10 p.m., too.