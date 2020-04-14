Coronavirus has killed at least 30 food and retail workers, union claims: 'Grocery workers are deeply concerned'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 30 members of the nation’s largest food and retail union, the organization announced. In response, the union has launched a new campaign urging Americans to shop smarter to better protect these essential workers during the global health crisis.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW,) which represents over a million people employed in grocery stores, food processing, meatpacking, retail and other industries, disclosed on Monday that at least 30 members have died to date from COVID-19. Nearly 3,000 food and grocery workers who are members of the union have also been directly impacted by the ongoing outbreak.

The UCFW cited the estimated number of deaths and employees potentially exposed to COVID-19 from reports shared by local unions, including members who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, been hospitalized, missed shifts at work because of self-quarantine, are awaiting test results, or appear symptomatic for the viral disease.

“The coronavirus pandemic represents the greatest health and safety crisis that America’s grocery and food workers have ever faced. Since the beginning of the outbreak, these workers have been on the front lines of this terrible pandemic,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

“While tens of millions of Americans were told to work from home for their safety, grocery store and food workers have never had that option. More must be done to protect them and our food supply now.”

Now, the UCFW has launched a new public safety effort reminding customers to #ShopSmart with a digital and television ad campaign targeting grocery store shoppers in the U.S. The pitch will highlight the increasing numbers of grocery and food supply employees who are being exposed to COVID-19 — and the threat this risk poses for America’s food supply, UFCW said. According to the organization, its members are employed at grocers like Kroger, Albertsons, Acme, Safeway and Supervalu, and retail stores including CVS and Rite Aid.

For example, a #ShopSmart video shared to Twitter on Monday reminded shoppers to take several precautions, including wearing a mask to the store (even homemade), keeping at least six feet away from other people, limiting themselves to using one cart, and not discard used gloves, masks or wipes in shopping carts and the parking lot.

“Grocery workers are deeply concerned. The fact is that this pandemic represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s food supply and all grocery store workers,” Perrone explained. “The ‘Shop Smart’ campaign will help save lives by making clear that all members of the public can take key safety steps to help protect these workers and each other from the coronavirus.”

According to a recent survey of over 5,000 UFCW members, 85 percent of respondents claimed that customers are not practicing social distancing while shopping. Another 81 percent reported that shoppers are hoarding groceries or supplies, while 62 percent said that shoppers are blaming store employees for shortages — something beyond their control. Looking ahead, 72 percent of union members polled were in favor of limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores, and 49 percent even agreed that unruly customers should be banned from shopping altogether, per the Monday UFCW report.

Before the next big food shopping trip, check out these additional tips to help stay safe at the supermarket.