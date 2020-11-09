Pizzeria workers chase armed would-be thief 'around the restaurant' and restrain him until authorities arrive

This pizza place has justice on the menu.

A Connecticut pizzeria owner and one of its employees reportedly fought off and apprehended a would-be robber over the weekend. But while the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, authorities issued a statement reminding business owners not to risk the safety of themselves, customers and employees during a robbery.

Police arrested Colton Balskus on Sunday after an incident at Wooster Pizza in Cromwell, the Hartford Courant reports. The 21-year-old faces a list of charges that include first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and several others.

PARENT-TO-BE DIVIDES INTERNET FOR EATING PIZZA WHILE PARTNER IS IN LABOR, TAKING PHOTO

Balskus allegedly pointed what turned out to be an Airsoft BB gun at the restaurant’s owner and demanded money. Instead of complying, the owner disarmed the suspect and reportedly "chased him around the restaurant" until one of the employees helped apprehend him, police say.

The owner and employee then restrained Balskus until authorities arrived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A masked suspect pointed a handgun at the owner of the business and demanded money," a police spokesperson said, per Fox 61. "The owner disarmed the suspect and chased him around the restaurant where he was apprehended by another employee of the business. The suspect was restrained until police arrived and placed him under arrest. The firearm was found to be an airsoft gun that had the appearance of a real firearm.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Police then reminded business owners to think of their own safety if faced with similar situations.

“Business owners are reminded to keep their safety, along with the safety of other employees and customers, in mind and attempting to fight off a suspect is not recommended," the spokesperson continued.