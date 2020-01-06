Coca-Cola truck crashes into Pennsylvania home

A tractor-trailer hauling Coca-Cola had a less-than-refreshing run-in with a home in Pennsylvania, to put it flatly.

Police and fire officials in Quakertown, Penn., responded to the scene of the accident on Sunday morning at approximately 6:30 p.m., where they found the soda truck had struck a home on East Broad Street.

'DIET' SODA DOES NOT PRETEND TO AID WITH WEIGHT LOSS, COURT RULES

There were four residents inside the home at the time; none was injured, Fox 29 reported.

An initial report, shared by the Coca-Cola Company itself, indicated that the driver may have misjudged a turn due to the presence of heavy fog. The driver himself is said to have suffered only minor injuries.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Coca-Cola apologized for the accident, and said it was in the midst of an “internal review,” presumably to confirm the cause of the incident.

“The safety and security for our employees, customers and surrounding residents is our number one priority,” the company shared in a statement obtained by Fox 29. “Thankfully, there were no injuries and we are deeply sorry to the family at the home that this unfortunate accident happened.

“We are working with local emergency respondents to provide any necessary information. Preliminary reports indicate the thick fog this morning may have diminished the visibility of the intersection where the incident occurred. We are conducting an internal review with our driver and vehicle. Also, we want to thank the emergency respondents for their professionalism and care this morning.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police shared images of the accident and aftermath to Facebook on Saturday, and thanked several local emergency services from nearby towns in assisting with the truck's removal.

The families that reside in the home, however, do not expect to get back into it for at least a few months, according to Fox 29.