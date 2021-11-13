Chorizo game day nachos: Try the recipe

What makes game day nachos better? Sausage.

"Nachos are so versatile, it's fun experimenting with different toppings and flavor combinations," said Cole Hansen, Johnsonville Kitchens’ corporate chef.

Here, Hansen incorporated the brand’s new chorizo sausage strips into the mix, along with green chilis, black beans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, and more. Bring an appetite and get the full recipe below.

LOADED POTATO BACON BOATS: TRY THE RECIPE

Johnsonville Chorizo Strips and Chips Nachos

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package (12 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE® Chorizo Sausage Strips™, chopped, or sausage strips of choice

1 can (4.5 ounce) diced green chilis

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup frozen roasted corn, thawed

1 bag (11 ounces) tortilla chips

1/2 cup nacho cheese sauce

10 cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 avocado, diced

1/4 cup prepared pickled red onions

1 jalapeño pepper, sliced

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 lime, juiced

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

1. In a skillet, cook and stir sausage strip pieces over medium heat until browned; about 3 minutes.

2. Add green chilies, beans, and corn; heat through.

3. Arrange tortilla chips on a large platter and top with sausage strip mixture.

4. Heat nacho cheese sauce according to package directions; drizzle over chips and sausage strip mixture.

5. Sprinkle with the tomatoes, avocado, onions, and jalapeño peppers.

6. Top with sour cream, cilantro, and lime juice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP