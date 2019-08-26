Chick-fil-A customer assaulted pregnant woman at drive-thru for allegedly cutting in front of her in line

A woman was arrested in Delaware after attacking a pregnant woman at the drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A.

The disturbing scene reportedly occurred at one of the fast-food chain’s locations in Bear, Del. Apparently, the suspect believed that the victim had tried to cut in front of her while waiting in line at the drive-thru.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Delaware State Police. Jada Blake was reportedly in her car waiting in the drive-thru lane when another car attempted to pull in front of her. Blake pulled up and blocked the car from pulling forward, according to the police report.

The other driver was identified as a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

At this point, Blake exited her vehicle and confronted the other driver. According to the police statement, she then began punching the other driver in the head through the window of her car. When the victim exited her vehicle, Blake punched her in the stomach.

The police statement claims that Blake was aware that the victim, whom authorities did not name, was pregnant.

At this point, Blake reportedly returned to her car and continued to “wait for drive-thru service.”

Police officers arrived at the scene and found Blake still waiting in her car. She was reportedly taken into custody without further incident. She faces multiple charges, including second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and marijuana possession.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was reportedly treated for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Chick-fil-A confirmed that the situation is being handled by local police.