Chick-fil-A picnic inspires heartwarming photo shoot

This Chick-fil-A picnic with a side of beef has gone viral.

A heartwarming photo of a rescue calf and a baby eating the chain’s chicken and waffle fries has the internet gushing.

The photos, by Mulberry, Florida-based photographer Tori Walker, feature an 11-month-old baby named Braelyn, whose mom and dad came up with the idea to have the adorable snapshots taken, ABC News 12 reported.

The photos have been shared more than 37,000 times since last month, with social media users commenting on the cuteness.

Walker was taken aback by the happy comments the photo received from social media users.

“It’s heartwarming to see how much joy these pictures have brought to people all over the U.S. during these unprecedented times,” Walker told ABC News 12.

