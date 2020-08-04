Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A picnic inspires heartwarming photo shoot

The viral photos have been shared more than 37,000 times

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
This Chick-fil-A picnic with a side of beef has gone viral.

Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot features a rescue calf and a baby having an adorable picnic. (Tori Walker Photography LLC) 

A heartwarming photo of a rescue calf and a baby eating the chain’s chicken and waffle fries has the internet gushing.

The photos, by Mulberry, Florida-based photographer Tori Walker, feature an 11-month-old baby named Braelyn, whose mom and dad came up with the idea to have the adorable snapshots taken, ABC News 12 reported. 

Tory Walker Photography. (Tori Walker Photography LLC) 

The photos have been shared more than 37,000 times since last month, with social media users commenting on the cuteness.

The photos, by Tori Walker Photography, have been shared more than 37,000 times. (Tori Walker Photography LLC)

Walker was taken aback by the happy comments the photo received from social media users.

“It’s heartwarming to see how much joy these pictures have brought to people all over the U.S. during these unprecedented times,” Walker told ABC News 12. 

'It's heartwarming to see how much joy these pictures have brought to people all over the U.S.,' Walker told ABC News 12.  (Tori Walker Photography LLC)

View the original post here.

