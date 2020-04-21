Chick-fil-A to donate $10.8 million to communities across country for COVID-19 relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Eating more chicken apparently can lead to good things.

Chick-fil-A announced that it will be donating millions of dollars to communities across the country that have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The money will be used to provide a variety of goods and services for employees, health care workers and first responders.

In a press release, Chick-fil-A announced that a fund of $10.8 million has been created for the relief effort. The money will be distributed to the company’s 1,800 independent owner/operators, who will use the money for various efforts in their communities.

MCDONALD'S RELEASES HAPPY MEAL BOX TEMPLATE

Those efforts will include food donations and providing support for first responders, health care workers and their families during the pandemic. The funds will also be used to help Chick-fil-A employees impacted by the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Striving to be a supportive, caring and generous neighbor is in our DNA. Our restaurant Operators give back locally in so many ways, and this time is no exception,” Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy said in the statement. “I’m humbled by the incredible care our restaurant teams have shown – from offering free meals to health care workers to feeding school children in need to writing notes of encouragement for guests. They know where the need is in their local community, and our goal for this fund is to support their efforts.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The funds will be made available through June 2020. According to the statement, the funds are meant to provide franchisees with the opportunity to provide an “immediate impact on the needs of local communities.”