Chick-fil-A brings back peach milkshakes for summer: 'Much-anticipated favorite'

Summer has started one week early at Chick-fil-A thanks to the chain’s beloved peach milkshake.

The popular menu item is available for purchase starting on Monday, June 14, according to the company’s recent press release.

Chick-fil-A first introduced the fruit-flavored milkshake in 2009 and it has been a seasonal treat that returns during the summer months.

The "hand-spun" milkshake includes Chick-fil-A’s signature vanilla Icedream soft serve, peach slices and whipped cream. A single cherry is added as a topping if ordered in-store or for pickup. Delivery orders are exempt, according to fine print on its website.

Within hours of Chick-fil-A’s announcement on Monday, social media users rushed to express their appreciation or disappointment at the milkshake’s return.

"Finally! I have a reason to go back to my local location," one Twitter user replied to the chain’s announcement tweet. "I quit going because they quit having regular strips."

"Hope the peach tea lemonade is next on the list," another user shared. "Love chick fil a!!"

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who has never had the milkshake informed Chick-fil-A they’d be willing to give the popular treat a try. In their own words: "I used to not like peaches but I do now. Maybe I'd like the peach milkshake!"

Several other users took Chick-fil-A’s announcement as a chance to ask the fast food chain to bring back its banana pudding milkshake, a menu item that was sold in 2011 but hasn’t been available in recent years. In a 2018 tweet, the chain explained the banana pudding milkshake has not made a return "in order to make room for potential new ‘limited time flavors’ in the future."

Despite some of Chick-fil-A’s customers having a preference for banana pudding, the chain has received countless Twitter inquiries about its peach milkshake in the last few months.

Chick-fil-A began responding to tweets about the peach milkshakes return in April, and then officially confirmed it’d be back for summer in late May.

"We’re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake," said Beth Hefner – a member of the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team, in the company’s release. "It’s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite."