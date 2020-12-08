White Castle brings comfort food back for customers in need of a winter pick-me-up

Comfort food is making a comeback at White Castle.

The fast food chain’s Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers will be available until Feb. 14, 2021, according to a Tuesday press release.

WHITE CASTLE RELEASES 'TOP 10 SLIDER-BASED' RECIPES 'JUST IN TIME FOR NATIONAL HAMBURGER MONTH'

For customers who are unfamiliar with the two items, the Sloppy Joe Slider is a 99-cent beef sandwich that has onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and a sweet-tangy sauce while the Mac & Cheese Nibblers are fried pieces macaroni and cheese in a cheddar batter.

TWITTER DISCOVERS 'WHITE CASTLE PATE' EXISTS — HERE'S HOW TO MAKE IT

The menu items were first added to White Castle menus in January 2019, and were marketed as winter comfort foods.

This year, White Castle is also introducing a new Smoky Joe Slider, which is said to have smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onion crisps.

GROUNDBREAKING ON LARGEST WHITE CASTLE SET A YEAR AFTER THE LOCATION'S ANNOUNCEMENT

"What we've all been aching for is a warm hug, even if it's emotional and not physical," said White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson, in a statement. "At the Castle, we've got you covered. With special offers of hot and tasty food like the new Smoky Joe Slider, our Cravers have a lot to look forward to!"

The chain is promoting a sandwich six-pack deal that offers customer a mix of Sloppy Joe Sliders and Smoky Joe Sliders for $6. Or, if Mac & Cheese Nibblers are their preferred snack, White Castle is offering this menu item in small, medium and sharable sack sizes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional food deals are available for customers who are members of White Castle’s loyalty program, Crave Nation. New member signups done on the White Castle app allow customers to redeem a free combo meal, according to the company press release.