Chick-fil-A employee climbs down storm drain to retrieve customer's phone: 'One awesome guy'

Chick-fil-A has been voted America’s favorite, cleanest and most polite fast-food chain — and now, it might have clinched another victory as the most helpful.

Shauna Hall was visiting the restaurant in Stafford, Va., last week with her son, but as soon as Hall got out of her van, she dropped her iPhone into a storm drain.

Hall said she was especially upset because she "just paid off" the phone, and purchased a new Otterbox phone case only days before. "After a moment of [losing] my freakin mind, I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach,” she wrote on Facebook. “Of course it [had] not.”

Despite wanting to “puke and cry,” Hall managed to go in and ask a manager for help. The manager was friendly, she said, but not sure how to assist. That's when another employee, Seth, volunteered to use a “grab-stick and a mirror" to try to locate the phone and pull it out.

Seth was unable to find it, however, and the pair soon realized Hall's worst fears were confirmed – the phone had fallen down the actual drainage hole.

“So we go back inside where we go to a table as my son is hungry, and I still can’t believe what has happened. Then the young man who has been trying to help me comes over with my order ticket and tells me he has completely refunded my mobile dine-in order and that our food will be out shortly,” Hall wrote, adding that Seth offered his personal cell phone number for her to give out, in case she needed to call anyone.

Not ready to give up, Seth called the county to see if someone could come out and help retrieve Hall's phone, but according to Hall, they hung up on him.

After the meal, the pair decided to give it another go, this time noticing the manhole cover was not bolted down.

“It’s really heavy, so he does most the lifting and ends up slicing his finger open," Hall wrote. "After running in quickly to clean the wound, he is able to remove the cover and there at the very bottom of the drain hole is my phone."

Hall shared that Seth climbed down into the hole and retrieved her phone — which somehow wasn’t broken or wet.

The mom said she was so grateful for his help, she hugged him. She then learned that Seth was the digital marketing director for the store and, more importantly, he was off his shift.

“Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole… I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me,” she wrote.

“Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A,” she concluded, with a snap of Seth smiling from inside the drain.

The post has received dozens of comments and nearly 40,000 reactions, all praising Seth’s selfless actions.

“You need to call the main office and tell them about this awesome employee!” one encouraged.

“This is one awesome guy!” another simply wrote.