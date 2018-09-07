Chick-fil-A employee fired, customer arrested after 'incredibly disturbing' brawl inside DC restaurant

A Chick-fil-A employee lost his job and a customer was arrested after the pair got into an intense brawl inside the Washington, D.C., fast-food restaurant — and the fight was caught on camera.

The skirmish took place Tuesday when a 55-year-old man, identified by police as Sean Turner, allegedly began shouting at other patrons and went behind the counter, WTTG-TV reported. The customer was asked to leave by an employee, but he allegedly threw a punch in response, according to a police report provided to Fox News.

The unnamed 27-year-old employee and Turner then began to fight. In a viral video shared on social media, the employee is seen punching Turner several times in the head. Other employees and customers apparently attempted to intervene as well.

Turner was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and was charged with simple assault, police said.

The employee was not arrested, but he is no longer employed at Chick-fil-A, a spokesperson told Fox News.

“There is a viral video circulating of an altercation that took place last night between a restaurant team member and an individual in a franchised restaurant. This video is incredibly disturbing to watch, and we do not condone violence or the team member’s response to the situation in any way,” the company said in a statement.

“Our franchise restaurant Operators and their team members strive to create a safe and welcoming environment and to treat all guests with dignity and respect,” it added. “This situation does not live up to our brand’s commitment to hospitality, and for that, we are very sorry.”

The video shared on social media of the fight had been viewed more than 5 million times by Friday morning.

“We are continuing to investigate this situation, including what happened before the video was taken and how it escalated so quickly,” Chick-fil-A said.

The Chick-fil-A is located on Wisconsin Avenue in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Washington, D.C.