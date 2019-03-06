Chick-fil-A brings back Fish Sandwich in time for Lent

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its cod filet sandwich just in time for Lent.

Beginning March 6, the chicken chain will once again be offering its seasonal Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich at “select" restaurant locations across the country, but only through April 20, according to a news release.

In addition, Chick-fil-A will also bring back its two- and three-count fish strip entrees, “served with Waffle Potato Fries,” according to the chain.

Chick-fil-A also recommends customers call ahead to their nearest locations to make sure the Fish Sandwich and entrees are available.

Chick-fil-A’s practice of offering a fish entrée during Lent isn’t new for 2019, though a spokesperson for the chain was not immediately available to confirm when the fish sandwiches debuted.

Similarly, the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich originally debuted at Mickey D’s locations in the early ‘60s, after a Cincinnati McDonald’s operator noticed burger sales plummeting on Fridays during Lent, Reader's Digest reports. (Ray Kroc had initially suggested a “Hula Burger” made with pineapple in place of the meat, but Lou Groen, the Cincinnati McDonald’s operator, won out with his idea for what eventually became the Filet-O-Fish.)