McDonald's releases Happy Meal box template

If you can’t go to the happy meals, maybe it’s time to bring the happy meals to you.

With the coronavirus pandemic sparking restaurant closures, lockdowns and school closures across the country, many parents are finding themselves stuck at home with bored and restless children. Since even something as simple as going out to McDonald’s is hard to do right now, the fast-food company is helping out.

Parents (and any other fans of Happy Meals) can go to the McDonald’s website and download and print a template for building a Happy Meal box. The fast food chain’s famous kids meals traditionally come in brightly colored red boxes, which parents can now build themselves and help make mealtime a little more exciting.

MCDONALD'S DONATING 1 MILLION N95 MASKS TO ILLINOIS

Based on the template, it appears that the boxes require two pieces of thick paper, one to make the outside and another to make sure the inside colors are correct.

Of course, the printout doesn’t include a toy, which is normally included with a Happy Meal. For that, parents will either have to get creative or try to sneak in a toy that their kids already have and hope they don’t recognize it.

Like many companies, McDonald’s has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and has had to make many adjustments to its business.

In early April, the fast food chain announced that it would be implementing “extra precautionary measures” to ensure restaurant workers are in good health at the start of each shift.

In partnership with its independent franchisees, McDonald’s confirmed that upon reporting for duty, employees will be asked if they have been diagnosed with or are exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19, if they have been in close contact within the last two weeks with anyone infected with the viral disease and if they have been advised to self-quarantine by a health care provider or public health official due to potential exposure to or suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

