Fox & Friends Recipes
Chef George Duran's Tequila Lime Chicken

Chef George Duran shares favorite recipes for National Tequila Day Video

Chef George Duran shares favorite recipes for National Tequila Day

Chef George Duran joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to share dishes that pair best with tequila

Ingredients: 

Juice of 3 limes, about 1/2 Cup 

Juice of 1 orange 

2 Tablespoons honey 

1/2 Cup Tequila of your choice 

1/4 Cup olive oil 2 garlic cloves, minced 

1 Tblsp. chili powder 

2 tsp. kosher salt 

1/2 tsp. black pepper 

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breast 

Directions: Place all of the ingredients except the chicken in a medium bowl and whisk until combined. Place chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag and pour tequila mixture inside. Marinade for at least 2 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. 

For serving: Grill or bake chicken until tender and fully cooked. Shred chicken with two forks and make carb-less enchiladas, pinwheel wraps or cheese cups using Folios cheese wraps, found in your local market in the deli aisle. Top with your preferred Fresh Cravings salsa.