Chef George Duran's Tequila Lime Chicken
Ingredients:
Juice of 3 limes, about 1/2 Cup
Juice of 1 orange
2 Tablespoons honey
1/2 Cup Tequila of your choice
1/4 Cup olive oil 2 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tblsp. chili powder
2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breast
Directions: Place all of the ingredients except the chicken in a medium bowl and whisk until combined. Place chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag and pour tequila mixture inside. Marinade for at least 2 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
For serving: Grill or bake chicken until tender and fully cooked. Shred chicken with two forks and make carb-less enchiladas, pinwheel wraps or cheese cups using Folios cheese wraps, found in your local market in the deli aisle. Top with your preferred Fresh Cravings salsa.