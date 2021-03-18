Cheerleader at Applebees performs CPR on man having a seizure, saves him: report

This cheerleader deserves some cheers of her own.

A young woman having lunch with her mom at an Applebee’s in Nebraska likely saved a man’s life when she performed CPR on him. According to reports, the man had suffered a seizure and was turning blue.

Kaela Meyer, a cheerleader and senior at the University of Nebraska, was having lunch with her mom on Sunday when the incident occurred, KLKN TV reports. The diner reportedly fell to the ground in the midst of a seizure during their meal.

Meyer told the outlet, "I saw him on the floor. He turned blue, and so I was like I don’t think he’s breathing. That’s not good. I was like hey I know CPR."

The seizure victim’s girlfriend, who was with him at the restaurant at the time of the incident, said that she froze up when he fell to the floor. She also said she was grateful that Meyer jumped into action.

When the medics arrived, they reportedly thanked Meyer for her actions.

She said, "They said if I didn’t act in time, they don’t know if they would have made it in time. I’m so glad that I went for it. I didn’t hesitate."

This was apparently the first time that Meyer ever had to use her CPR training since learning it last November. She said that while she’s happy that things turned out the way that they did, she hopes she never has to "use CPR in a real-life situation again."