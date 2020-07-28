California restaurant owner received offensive online order containing racial slurs, insults: report

A California restaurant owner claims her business received an offensive and racially charged order on Sunday from a customer online.

Stix, a Korean-style corn dog and bubble tea restaurant in San Francisco, had an online order come in Sunday afternoon. When owner Emily Hui looked at the receipt, she said she saw a series of derogatory Asian slurs and inappropriate language that had been printed on the order for four corndogs and waffle fries, local outlet KGO reported.

According to the outlet, the order read, “Ch--- Ch--- Ugly A-- N----- Stupid F---ing B---- Dumbs--- F---ing Stupid Motherf---er Suck My A-- Wit.”

Hui canceled the order and refunded the money.

“We can’t brush it off,” Hui told KGO of the racist attack, explaining the current climate has been difficult for Asian American business owners.

Fox News contacted Stix for further comment.

Earlier this month, an Asian family at a Northern California restaurant was also the target of a racist attack.

A CEO of a San Francisco tech company hurled curse words at the family as part of a racist rant while dining at a restaurant in Carmel Valley.