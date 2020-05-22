Burger King debuts 'social distancing Whopper' with extra onions: 'Helps others stay away'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Burger King wants you to have it your way — and make others stay away.

Burger King Italy has playfully added another layer to social distancing with the debut of a new Whopper, triple-loaded with onions, to keep others at a safe physical distance amid the pandemic.

A commercial promoting the so-called “social distancing Whopper” hit YouTube on Thursday, opening with footage of a woman waiting for an elevator. A man — who evidently ate the onion-loaded Whopper — then appears and says hello. Repulsed by the stench of his breath, the woman shoots him a dirty look, clenches her fists and turns away, taking the stairs instead.

“The triple onion Whopper that helps others stay away,” the quick clip concluded in Italian, according to a translation.

Though a spokesperson for Burger King was not immediately available to comment on the current availability of the social distancing Whopper, the hilarious dish promised to pack a punch with three times the amount of the tear-inducing, sometimes-stinky vegetable, according to the commercial.

Meanwhile, customers in North America will soon be able to dine inside select BK locations once again, as the fast-food chain’s parent company strategically reopens dining rooms in compliance with government ordinances amid the COVID-19 crisis. They'll have to ask for their own extra onions, though.