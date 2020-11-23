Burger King Japan releases ‘extreme’ burger with pound of meat, no bun

If you’re under the impression the bun makes the burger, you might want to avoid Burger King Japan’s newest creation.

The limited-edition “Extreme Super Pound Beef Burger” boasts, as its name implies, a pound of beef. In fact, the new burger, which clocks in at 1.12 pounds, is almost entirely beef, forgoing the bun and leaving only .12 pounds for cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and condiments.

The four-patty burger launched in the market Friday as the brand’s first bunless option and seems to be a hit on Twitter, with many customers posting about their experience with the protein-packed option.

KFC SINGAPORE SUGGESTS PUTTING ITS NEW CHEESE SAUCE ON COMPETING FAST-FOOD ITEMS

CHICK-FIL-A'S PEPPERMINT MILKSHAKE, CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP ARE BACK FOR WINTER

According to Business Insider, the burger costs $13.50, three times the amount of the chain’s signature Whopper sandwich because of the added meat patties.

The burger is available until Dec. 3.

KFC TO SELL CHICKEN IN REPLICA 'HOLIDAY BUCKETS' FROM THE '60S AND '70S TO REMIND US OF A 'SIMPLER TIME'

Burger King Japan is hardly the first fast food chain to eschew a bun for the sake of more meat.

In 2010, KFC released its Double Down chicken sandwich for a limited time to immediate success, which it then followed-up with a 2014 re-release that involved the original chicken double down, but with an added hamburger and bacon layer for the meat lover who truly can’t decide.