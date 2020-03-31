Burger King France gives instructions for making a Whopper using store-bought ingredients

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Apparently you can eat like a Burger King in your own kitchen.

Burger King France has spilled its royal secrets, revealing how you can get that same Whopper taste while self-isolating.

The “Quarantine Whopper,” or “Le Whopper de la Quarantine,” can be made at home using a variety of store-bought items, Burger King France revealed in a post on Twitter.

According to the tweet, it takes eight ingredients, in this order: top bun, onion, pickles, ketchup, beef patty, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, followed by the bottom bun.

While the at-home creation likely won’t have the chain’s signature flame-grilled taste, the tweet seems to be a hit -- especially with French audiences, as every location of Burger King in the country is closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Users also began uploading their own photos of homemade "Whoppers," with varying results.

“Our house Whopper while waiting for your reopening,” a translation of one user's tweet read, along with a photo of the user's own version of the sandwich.

“We do what we can, please send me one,” another translation read, along with a photo of an attempt at the Whopper.

“Burger King me,” another person wrote, with a heart-eye emoji.

Another simply wrote, "Je t'aime," or “I love you,” in response to Burger King’s post.

Some even asked for recipes for other favorite Burger King hamburgers, including the Steakhouse Burger, which the chain provided.

This isn't the only way Burger King is giving back to its customers during the global pandemic. Earlier in March, in the United States, Burger King announced a promotion that gave away free kids meals for every adult meal purchased.