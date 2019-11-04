Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees for allegedly moving group to avoid upsetting 'racist' customer

A group claims that were victims of racial discrimination at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Illinois.

A family and friends were reportedly out celebrating and decided to stop at the restaurant to eat. Unfortunately, they claim that a server attempted to move them because another customer was “racist” and didn’t want to sit by the multiracial group.

Mary Vahl posted her story on her Facebook page, which starts off by explaining that she went to the Buffalo Wild Wings as part of a group of 18 people. After checking in with the host, she writes that “The host went up to my husband and asked ‘what race are you guys?’ My husband asked him why it mattered and the host responded that a table with 2 of their ‘regular customers’ were next to where we were to be seated and he didn’t want us sitting there because he’s ‘racist.’ ‘Us’ being a group of minorities, mostly consisting of African Americans.... so of course, we don’t give him the satisfaction and told the host we’ll sit where they set us up.”

The group’s problems didn’t end there, Vahl claimed. “We knew right away who it was because the guy was staring at us the entire time and giving us looks as we were being seated.”

After placing their drink and appetizer orders, Vahl said that they noticed an employee talking to the apparently upset table. Eventually, that employee approached the table and claimed that the seats were “reserved” and that the group would have to move.

“The guys politely tell him that we’re not moving,” Vahl writes, “and request to speak to the manager in which he says he’s one of the managers (John). Meanwhile, we’ve told our waitress what was happening and she makes a comment indicating that she’s already aware he’s a racist because he’s a regular. How is an establishment ok with serving people who try to control which types of people sit around them?! It was not ok that a person of management was willing to move 6 adults and 12 children versus 2 grown adults who are uncomfortable sitting by black folks!”

Vahl then said that another manager approached and continued to claim that the tables were reserved, although there were reportedly no “reserved” signs present on the tables when the group arrived.

The post ends with Vahl saying that she and her group left the restaurant and ended up having their meal at a nearby Hooters.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings confirmed that the employees involved were fired. The statement says, "We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero-tolerance for discrimination of any kind."