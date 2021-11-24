Thanksgiving recipe: Brussels sprout slaw with raisins and dill

Add this tasty brussels sprouts recipe to your 2021 Thanksgiving menu.

"This is a perfect make ahead side dish for Thanksgiving. Easy to prepare and innovative to the eye it will make your turkey taste better for sure," say Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com. "Unlike many, our family loves eating Brussels sprouts when in season. Oven-roasted, pan seared or deep-fried, all are delicious, but turning them into a slaw is now our new preferred version of eating them during the festive season."

Making this a few hours before serving? Leaving the sliced Brussels sprouts in ice-cold water before mixing them with the dressing will crisp up the slaw and make it look fresh for hours, they say.

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Raisins and Dill by Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

Around 1.5 lbs Brussels sprouts

1 small white onion

3 red radishes

¼ bunch dill

3 tbsp chardonnay vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 tbsp grapeseed oil

2 ½ tablespoons raisins

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Wash the Brussels sprouts and remove any unhealthy leaves on the outside. Using a Japanese mandoline, shave the entire brussels sprout, holding it by the stalk. Alternatively you can shred them in a food processor with the slicing blade attachment or use a sharp knife instead. Once you come to the stalk, stop shaving. These parts can be used in a stir-fry or stew if you don't want to waste them.

2. Fill a large bowl with cold water (ice water preferably) and place the brussels sprout shavings inside. This will crisp up the slaw and keep it fresh for hours.

3. Shave the onion and radishes the same way. Add the onion to the bowl with the Brussels sprouts, but soak the radishes separately. Pick the dill and chop it roughly before soaking as well in a separate bowl. Leave all the vegetables in the water for at least 10 minutes.

4. In a bowl, combine the mustard, salt, pepper, and vinegar and drizzle the oil into it while whisking. Don't worry if the dressing doesn't emulsify. Add the raisins and put aside.

5. Remove the vegetables from the water and strain well. Combine the shaved brussels sprouts and onion in a bowl. Pour the dressing and combine well. Lastly, add the strained radishes and dill. Check the seasoning and adjust salt and pepper as required. Plate in a bowl and serve as a salad on its own or as a side dish.

