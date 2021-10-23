‘Bloody Witches' Halloween chicken fingers recipe for kids

Want something that’s easy to make and guaranteed to have youngsters hollering with glee come All Hallows Eve? Look no further.

"Bloody Witches Fingers combine the fun of Halloween with a better-for-you recipe that’s quick and easy to whip up," Mary Alice Cain, a registered dietitian based in Atlanta who consults for Dollar General, told Fox News. "Kids of all ages will enjoy this fall take on the classic chicken tender, and it’s the perfect protein for a weeknight meal, or Halloween party appetizer."

Even though these chicken fingers taste amazing, they’re baked and not fried.

"They start with all-white meat chicken, and get their big crunch from a combo of the wheat crackers and walnuts that make up our ghostly delicious coating," said Cain.

While the recipe is made with ingredients from Dollar General’s budget-friendly Clover Valley line, feel free to use the brand of your choice.

Bloody Witches Fingers

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 15-17 Minutes

Total: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. Tyson frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts or chicken breasts of choice, thawed

1 cup Clover Valley woven wheat crackers, crushed

1/4 cup Clover Valley shelled walnuts or walnuts, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. Clover Valley garlic powder

1/2 tsp. Clover Valley onion powder

1/4 tsp. Clover Valley paprika

1 Clover Valley egg

1/3 cup Clover Valley ketchup

1 tbsp. water

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Slice chicken breasts into 16 thin strips; set aside.

3. In a shallow dish, combine crushed crackers, walnuts, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika; mix well.

4. In another shallow dish, whisk egg and water. Dip chicken into egg mixture, then dip into cracker mixture, coating completely on all sides. Place on a baking sheet.

5. Bake for 15-to-17 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center. Serve immediately with ketchup on tips of chicken 'fingers.'

