Beer bottles for babies has some scratching their heads

For some, a novelty baby bottle made to resemble a beer bottle is the perfect gag gift for sleep-deprived new parents, but not everyone is laughing.

“Double-takes are guaranteed when your kid starts knocking back their favorite beverage with our hilarious Chill, Baby Lil’ Lager Baby Bottle,” reads the product description.

Perpetual Kid's Chill, Baby Lil’ Lager Baby Bottle is a child-safe nursing bottle that can hold up to 10 ounces of your child’s favorite drink—preferably milk. Makers of bottle, which goes on sale this April for $11.99, aren't saying that babies should drink beer and insist that the product is tongue-in cheek.

“No it’s not beer, it’s just good old smooth and creamy baby formula served up in a BPA-free, phthalate free plastic bottle with a food-grade silicone nipple.”

Sounds harmless. Or is it?

While some parents across the Internet seem to find the bottle "hilarious,"George Koob, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, thinks products that directly or indirectly promote underage drinking should not be supported.

"The expectations kids form regarding the positives and negatives of alcohol use contribute to their decisions about alcohol later in life," Koob explained to FoxNews.com. "While a baby probably would not make the association between the baby bottle and beer bottles, older children in the house might, so we would argue that this could be an indirect promotion of underage drinking."

Recent statistics show that the average age at which teens begin drinking is 13 and nearly 14 percent of eighth-graders report consuming one alcoholic beverage in the past 30 days.

Koob says the baby bottle isn't the message parents should send to kids.

