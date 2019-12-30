Baker creates stunning artwork out of pizza: 'It was a huge hit with customers'

You’re gonna want a pizza this.

Eric Palmieri, a fifth-generation Italian baker, has carved out his own niche within his family’s D. Palmieri’s Bakery in Rhode Island: pizza art.

Palmieri began trying his hand at edible artistry in 2016. His first foray into the craft was an American flag-inspired pizza with pepperoni stripes and olive stars, he said.

"It was a huge hit with customers, and the following winter, I made a fairly simple [New England] Patriots logo pizza during their 2017 title run," Palmieri told WCVB.

Palmieri, a father of two, continued to perfect his technique and now produces show-stopping -- and mouth-watering -- designs ranging from pop culture icons such as Scooby-Doo and “Baby Yoda,” to more natural creations such as sunflowers and roosters.

His pizzas, which can take anywhere from an hour to three to create (excluding baking time), are completely edible, as he uses black olives, bell peppers, breaded eggplant, cheese and spices, among other ingredients, to produce the colors he needs.

Palmieri also started an Instagram account for his specialty pizza designs and even takes custom orders.

"Seeing the response to my work and the reactions from customers and fans on social media is incredibly rewarding and humbling, especially when it comes to the parents who pick up a pizza for their kid's birthday party," Palmieri said.