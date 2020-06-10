Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Australian distillery recalls gin after accidentally selling bottles of hand sanitizer

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Don’t drink to this!

An Australian distillery has recalled multiple bottles of gin after realizing that the containers were filled with hand sanitizer, not booze.

Apollo Bay Distillery in Victoria issued a recall on Monday for the SS Casino Dry Gin bottles, which were recently sold at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse, according to a food safety notice. The nine 23.67-ounce bottles were sold between Friday, June 5 and Sunday, June 7, the Australian outlet ABC News reports.

An Australian distillery has recalled multiple bottles of gin after realizing that the containers were filled with hand sanitizer, not booze. (Apollo Bay Distillery)

One female customer got nauseous after unknowingly drinking the hand sanitizer, a spokesperson for the distillery said, but has since recovered.

"The bottles were incorrectly labelled and had no seal," the spokesperson told the outlet. "We understand they are not toxic.”

The mislabeled gin is said to contain 1.45 percent glycerol and 0.125 percent hydrogen peroxide. If consumed, side effects may include nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst, and diarrhea, per the food safety notice.

The labeling mix-up was reportedly caused by human error.

Anyone who has purchased a bottle of the SS Casino Gin from the brewhouse over the weekend is asked to return it for a full refund or replacement.

By Tuesday evening, all of the nine bottles has been located, Apollo Bay Distillery said on Facebook.

The Apollo Bay Distillery was one of many around the world to switch gears and produce much-needed hand sanitizer when the coronavirus pandemic hit this spring, The New Daily reports.

