8 creepy Halloween cocktails to make this season

Whether you’re planning on laying low at home or throwing the spookiest event of the season, these spirited cocktails are sure to wow.

The Bloody Bite

Created by DeLeon Platinum Tequila

1.25oz DeLeon Platinum Tequila

1oz Blood Orange Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

.25oz Agave

Method: Combine all and stir. Top with club soda.

Belvedere Black Tie

Created by Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

25 mg Activated Coconut Charcoal

2 dashes Phychuad Bitters

Method: Build in shaker strain and fine strain into glass, garnish with Peychaud Bitter.

TRAGICOMEDY

Created by Jagermeister

.5 Jagermeister

1.5 Date infused Demerara Rum

.75 oz Lime

.5 oz Rothman & Winter Apricot

.5 Blood Orange Syrup

Garnish: Red food coloring

Method: Combine all ingredients in tin, add ice, shake, double strain into coupe glass.

For garnish (splatter effect): dip small, food-safe basting brush into red food coloring, fan bristles over cocktail.

Black Box Spellbound Sangria

Created by Black Box Wines

3L (one full box, equivalent to 4 regular sized bottles of wine) Black Box Sangria

4 sliced oranges

4 sliced apples

Method: Combine all in large bowl. Garnish with cinnamon sticks.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR PARTIES

Rich’s Brew

Created by Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 slices of blood orange

Candied orange peel

Method: Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add the slices of blood orange, top with chilled champagne, and finish with a candied orange peel.

Devil’s Whiskers

Created by Svedka Vodka

3/4 part Svedka Clementine vodka

3/4 part sweet vermouth

3/4 part orange juice

1/2 part orange Curaçao

Dash orange bitters

Fake blood:

1/2 cup white corn syrup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

15 drops red food coloring

1-5 drops blue food coloring

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake, and strain in to a Martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

Fake blood: In a bowl, mix the corn syrup and the corn starch together. Add water until the mixture is the consistency of blood. Mix in food coloring until you achieve the desired color.

Glowing Cat Eye Jelly Shots

Created by Svedka Vodka

1 cup tonic water

1 pgk. (6 oz.) Svedka Berry Blue Flavor Gelatin Mix

3/4 cup Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka

4 seedless red grapes, each cut into 6 wedges

Method: Spray 24-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray.

Bring tonic water to boil. Add to dry gelatin mix in medium bowl; stir 2 min. until completely dissolved. Stir in vodka.

Spoon 1 tsp. gelatin into each prepared muffin cup. Place grape wedge in gelatin in center of each cup. Refrigerate 5 min. Take out and spoon remaining gelatin into prepared cups. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

*Make it Easy: To easily unmold the jelly shots, dip bottom of muffin pan in warm water 30 sec. Run knife around rim of each cup to loosen jelly shot before removing from pan.

Pumpkin Spice Pie Martini

Created by Deep Eddy Original Vodka

2 oz. Deep Eddy Original Vodka

1 oz. Dark rum

1 oz. Half n half

2 tbsp. Canned pumpkin puree

1 oz. Maple syrup

1/4 tsp Pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp Vanilla extract

Graham crackers

Cinnamon

Sugar



Method: Smash up the graham crackers, cinnamon and sugar together. Wet the rim of the glass with maple syrup and dip it into your cinnamon, sugar, cracker mixture.

Combine remaining ingredients into your cocktail shaker and shake for 30-45 seconds. Pour and strain into your rimmed martini glass. Garnish with a little bit of grated nutmeg and cinnamon stick.