Five feel-good stories from this week you don't want to miss

Grab the tissues.

Here are some good stories of surprises, inspiration, and giving back that we could all use this week.

1. STOP! IT'S BIRTHDAY TIME!

Community surprises crossing guard for this 80th birthday

Crossing guard Alec Childress got a big surprise Thursday when he showed up to the corner of 9th and Lake streets in Wilmette, Ill., where he greets children with a smile and the phrase, "Peace, I gotcha!"

But after 14 years of doing this job after retiring, the man who always has something to say was left speechless.

"It was awesome!" Childress told Fox News of the community surprise. "All the kids, the parents...It's beyond comprehension. I told somebody I need to sit down before I fall down."

Read the full story here.

2. GIVING BACK

Cured patient returns to hospital as employee

A nurse returns to work at the same hospital she was treated for leukemia as a child.

Katy Payne, 21, is a cancer survivor who grew up to become a pediatric nurse, starting her work at Colchester Hospital in Essex, in southeast England, as the newest employee.

“I remember patches of my time in hospital and some of the highs and lows,” Payne told SWNS of her cancer treatment. “The things I experienced have made me stronger, and I have always said I would like to give something back to the hospital, the doctors and the nurses, and everyone that’s been part of my journey.”

Read the full story here.

3. 'EXCEPTIONAL COMMUNITY'

California 'team of junior detectives' find missing woman, 97, with dementia

A group of young neighborhood sleuths surprised the Roseville Police Department when they called 9-1-1 in response to a missing woman's notice.

Glenneta Belford, 97, who suffers from dementia and is non-verbal, was found just a few hours after police posted her missing online.

Logan Hultman, Kashton Claiborne and Makenna Rogers, who are all 10, and 11-year-old Hope Claiborne set out and eventually found Belford, several hours after she was reported missing, hiding in bushes a few blocks away from their homes.

"This is a great example of our exceptional community coming together to lend a helping hand. This proves a great point, age is just a number and anyone can help out in a time of need," police said in a Facebook post.

Read the full story here.

4. 'JUST ANOTHER DAY'

Chick-fil-A employee climbs into storm drain to help customer

Chick-fil-A has been voted America’s favorite, cleanest and most polite fast-food chain — and now, it might have clinched another victory as the most helpful.

Shauna Hall was visiting the restaurant in Stafford, Va., last week with her son, but as soon as Hall got out of her van, she dropped her iPhone into a storm drain and she was especially upset because she "just paid off" the phone and had purchased a new Otterbox phone case only days before.

Seth, a Chick-fil-A employee, offered to help.

"Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me," Hall said. “Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A."

Read the full story here.

5. FAITH ON THE FIELD

Students across the nation celebrate faith on football fields

Over 250,000 students participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' student-led "Fields of Faith" event, tackling tough issues like suicide and depression and giving students the opportunity to "open up their life to Christ."

Julianna Braniecki, president of the FCA chapter at her university, Huddle at Hofstra, shared on "Fox & Friends" Thursday how students had speakers, musicians (including rappers), and student testimonies during the "Fields of Faith" events.

"Last night at Hofstra, we had the pleasure of hosting our first Fields of Faith event...It was really a powerful experience," she added. "My faith is something that is very important to me, and through my experience with FCA, that has greatly increased that and grown in my love for Christ."

Read the full story here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOOD NEWS!