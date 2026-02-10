Through winter storms and injury, Buddhist monks finish 2,300-mile 'Walk for Peace' to Washington, DC

Nearly two dozen Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after completing a 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace," a months-long journey on foot that carried them through nine states and across winter storms, injuries and bitter cold.

The monks, draped in burnt-orange robes, began their walk in Texas more than three months ago and have consistently described the trek as a spiritual journey rather than a political demonstration. Their arrival in the nation’s capital marked the final major stop of the walk.

"We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us," said Bhikkhu Pannakara, the spiritual leader of the Walk for Peace, in remarks shared publicly by the group. "The Walk for Peace is a simple yet meaningful reminder that unity and kindness begin within each of us and can radiate outward to families, communities, and society as a whole."

The journey crossed Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, with the monks at times walking barefoot in frigid winter temperatures. Organizers said the group pressed on even as powerful winter storms swept across large portions of the country, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Along the way, crowds gathered to greet the monks as they passed through cities and small towns, often braving harsh weather conditions to offer encouragement. Supporters lined roadsides, knelt as the monks passed and presented them with flowers.

"I feel like in our country and in our world right now that you have to show your support for peace in every possible way you can," Bob Anderson, 74, of Gloucester County, Virginia, told Reuters during a stop by the monks in Richmond. "And so this is a great way to do so. That’s why I’m here."

The walk has drawn widespread attention online, with the group’s official Facebook page amassing millions of followers as images and videos of the journey circulated widely.

While the trek has been largely celebratory, it has not been without serious setbacks. While traveling through Dayton, Texas, a truck struck the monks’ escort vehicle, injuring several people, according to local media reports previously cited by Reuters. Two monks sustained serious injuries, and one monk lost part of his leg as a result of the crash.

Despite the mishap, the group continued the walk, honoring both their original message and their injured companions.

Moments shared on the "Walk for Peace" Facebook page trumpeted quieter acts of compassion along the route. Posts showed Aloka, the rescue dog the monks refer to as the "Peace Dog," curling up beside the monk who lost part of his leg following the crash. In another moment shared by the group, a widow of a 9/11 officer offered Bhikkhu Pannakara her late husband’s pin to attach to his robes, a gesture the monks described as full of "honor and peace."

During their stop in North Carolina, the monks were acknowledged by Gov. Josh Stein, who thanked them for their message.

"You are inspiring people at a time when so many are in need of inspiration," Stein said.

The monks plan to spend two days in the capital, including a visit to the Washington National Cathedral and a meditation retreat.

Video shared by the "Walk for Peace" Facebook page showed the monks crossing from Virginia into Washington early Tuesday, where Bhikkhu Pannakara thanked supporters who had followed the journey.

"We are so deeply grateful for all the support we have received throughout this journey," Pannakara said in a message shared by the group. "Your love, your kindness, your presence — all of it has carried us forward."

While the physical journey into the nation’s capital marks a milestone, Pannakara said the broader purpose of the walk was not limited to the distance covered.

"This physical journey may be reaching its destination, but the walk for peace continues always — in each of us, through each of us," he said. "May we help peace bloom more in the world, one step at a time."