Cardinal Dolan thanks New York faithful at golden jubilee Mass: 'Without Jesus, I could have done nothing'

Archbishop Emeritus of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday: the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination, which he celebrated with a special Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

Flanked by several clergy members of various denominations, Dolan, 76, thanked his former colleagues, as well as civic and community officials, before praising Jesus Christ for his lengthy career in the church.

"After 17 happy years, you're my family. You're my friends, and I love you. And I thank you. I thank you so much," he said. "My years as a priest and a bishop might be worthwhile. If so, it's because of you. Without Jesus, I could have done nothing; without you, none of the meager accomplishments you so graciously pointed out could have ever, ever happened."

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The Mass held special significance because Thursday fell on the Feast of the Ascension, a major Christian festival celebrating the bodily ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven, occurring 40 days after Easter Sunday.

During the service, various clergy members read from Scripture, including the Acts of the Apostles, the fifth book of the New Testament, and the Letter of Saint Paul to the Ephesians, which calls for unity in the church.

Dolan led the Archdiocese of New York beginning in 2009 before stepping down in December. He was replaced by Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois.

According to his biography on the New York archdiocese website, Dolan was ordained into the priesthood by the Archdiocese of Saint Louis on June 19, 1976. He served as associate pastor at Immacolata Parish in Richmond Heights, Missouri, until 1979, when he began studies for a doctorate in American Church History at The Catholic University of America.

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In May 2025, he participated in the conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV.

Hicks, whom Pope Leo once dubbed his "Mini-Me," spoke in Spanish before transitioning back to English to praise Dolan. Both Hicks and Leo grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and served as missionaries in Latin America and are fluent in Spanish.

"Regarding being a bishop for Cardinal Dolan, you might be wondering why right now—why I'm the one giving the homily," Hicks said of Dolan. "Well, after 50 years of being a priest, I think you deserve a little break now."

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Hicks recalled an archdiocese board meeting this week in which the board president shared how he had been involved with the Catholic Church for many years. Though he was not Catholic, his involvement led him to decide that "the Lord was calling him to become Catholic."

"So he turned to his good friend Cardinal Dolan and said, 'Cardinal, it's time. I want to become Catholic. Do you know a priest you can recommend to me who could help me?'" Hicks recalled. "And without missing a beat, Cardinal Dolan said back to him, 'Well, you know, you're in luck. I am a priest. And I am happy to help you.'"

"Those words reflect who and what Cardinal Dolan is to his core," Hicks added. "He is a priest who is happy to help. He is a priest following the example of Jesus, the Good Shepherd."

Much of the Mass followed Biblical readings and songs.

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In his final remarks, Dolan thanked his parents, who were married in Missouri on May 14, 1949, as well as his brother, Pat, who provided a reading during the service. He then thanked everyone in attendance.

"To be close to you here in New York is a gift I will treasure forever," he said to end the Mass. "Now, it may be Ascension Eve, but for me, it's Christmas Eve, and I'm a kid looking out at a lot of gifts under the tree. Thank you."