Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Faith

EXCLUSIVE: Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse launches 767 airlift of food, aid for Gaza families amid war

Christian relief organization continues aid mission 2 years after war outbreak, has delivered 223 tons of food

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Franklin Graham shares Samaritan's Purse 13th relief flight to Gaza: 'In Jesus' name' Video

Franklin Graham shares Samaritan's Purse 13th relief flight to Gaza: 'In Jesus' name'

Rev. Franklin Graham shares the latest updates on Samaritan's Purse relief efforts in Gaza with Fox News Digital. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

Rev. Franklin Graham’s Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse launched its inaugural 767 cargo aircraft Friday, carrying 290,000 packets of vitamin-fortified food, thousands of blankets and solar lights for women and children in Gaza, the humanitarian ministry's latest aid mission to the war-torn region.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Graham said the relief effort comes amid continuing instability.

"Gaza is a very volatile place — it is still dangerous. There are more than 2 million people there who need help," Graham said. "What Hamas did was horrendous. It was a massacre. Not only did they take 251 innocent civilians hostage from Israel on October 7, they have also held the entire population of Gaza hostage for 18 years. Hamas has got to go."

He added the plane’s mission was driven by a desire to show compassion in a time of crisis.

GAZA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE US-BACKED AID GROUP

Franklin Graham talks with James Vechery in front of Samaritan’s Purse 767.

In this photo shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, left, speaks with James Vechery, the organization’s director of Mission Aviation Services, before the group’s inaugural 767 cargo flight carrying relief supplies to Gaza, Friday, in Greensboro, N.C. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

"Today we are taking over 290,000 packets of food loaded with protein and fortified with vitamins, as well as thousands of solar lights and blankets for families who have lost so much," he said. "Pray with us for the people in Gaza that this cargo will be helping."

The shipment departed Friday morning from the organization’s Airlift Response Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Before takeoff, Graham joined staff and flight crew on the tarmac, bowing in prayer beside the towering white jet that marks a new chapter in the relief group’s aviation fleet.

Edward Graham, Samaritan’s Purse COO and Franklin Graham’s youngest son, called Gaza "one of the most challenging places to work in the world" and thanked staff for serving despite danger.

US-BACKED GAZA AID GROUP LAUNCHES RESERVATION SYSTEM AFTER TRUMP CALLS FOR INNOVATION IN WARZONE DELIVERIES

Franklin Graham prays with Samaritan’s Purse aviation team.

In this photo shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, Franklin Graham leads Samaritan’s Purse staff and aviation team in prayer ahead of the organization’s relief flight to Gaza, Friday, in Greensboro, N.C. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

"The fact that Samaritan’s Purse is able to help there and show the love of God to the people of Gaza is something that only He could do," Edward Graham said. "I’m thankful for our staff who are willing to go and that their hearts are broken and pierced by the things that break the heart of Jesus Christ."

The group’s latest airlift comes nearly two years after the outbreak of war, which has left families across Gaza without consistent access to food, electricity or medicine. 

Samaritan’s Purse began working in the region immediately after the fighting erupted, sending doctors, nurses and emergency aid. Since then, the organization says it has delivered more than 223 tons of food and distributed over one million rations to civilians, while medical teams have treated more than 1,700 patients.

SHE FED 100K GAZAN FAMILIES FOR FREE – NOW TERRORISTS AND LOCAL MERCHANTS WANT HER DEAD

Samaritan’s Purse 767 aircraft departs North Carolina for Gaza.

A Samaritan’s Purse 767 cargo plane departs Greensboro, N.C., carrying food, blankets and solar lights for families in Gaza in this photo shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, Friday. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

This newest shipment continues their work with a particular focus on children and women left vulnerable by the ongoing conflict. The cargo included not only food but also 12,000 solar-powered lanterns to provide light in communities where power has been cut and 12,000 blankets for families who lost homes or belongings.

The effort reflects a long-standing strategy by the North Carolina-based relief group to use its fleet of planes to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas around the world. In recent years, Samaritan’s Purse has deployed mobile field hospitals to Ukraine, distributed emergency shelter kits in Sudan, and helped earthquake survivors in Haiti. 

The addition of the wide-body 767 gives the ministry greater reach, allowing it to deliver larger relief shipments on fewer flights.

Gazan woman carries Samaritan’s Purse relief package.

A Gazan woman carries a Samaritan’s Purse relief package during a distribution in the region. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Franklin Graham said that kind of investment was necessary given the scope of human suffering seen in Gaza and Israel. "This is about showing God’s love to people who are hurting," he said. "It’s about letting them know they are not forgotten."

The organization has also worked in Israel, where communities remain shaken from Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack and the months of war that followed. Samaritan’s Purse has pledged 42 ambulances, 28 of them armored, to Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, and is supporting 11 major construction projects, including ambulance response stations and community centers equipped with bomb shelters.

Former Arkansas Gov. and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised the effort Friday, writing on X that Samaritan’s Purse is "the most efficient and effective disaster response organization on the planet."

The 767 is expected to deliver the food and supplies to distribution partners on the ground in Gaza in the coming days. Samaritan’s Purse said additional relief flights are planned as conditions allow.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is not a one-time effort," Franklin Graham said. "As long as people are suffering, we will continue to go."

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

Close modal

Continue