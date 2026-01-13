Buddhist monks walking 2,300 miles from Texas to DC go viral with 1M+ social media followers

Buddhist monks have set off on a trek across the country on foot that has drawn national attention as they travel from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington D.C. as a part of a months-long journey they describe as a spiritual practice.

The more than 2,300 mile journey they have named the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center’s Walk for Peace began in late October and is estimated to conclude later this winter in the nation’s capital.

The walk, according to the group’s official page, is intended to promote peace, compassion and mindfulness during a time they say the country is marked by division and uncertainty.

"This is not a protest," the monks say in public statements. "It is a spiritual practice."

AT LANCASTER MARKET, I WITNESSED AN AMERICA THAT STILL WORKS — NO POLITICS REQUIRED

The monks are affiliated with a Texas-based Buddhist meditation center.

They describe the walk as a moving meditation as they continue to pass through cities, small towns and rural communities across the U.S.

They have been greeted by supporters who have gathered along the route, walking short stretches with the group and offering food or simply observing quietly as they pass.

The Monks are keeping a blog that tracks their journey in real time. On the blog they say those who "visit the venerable monks along our path, we tie a blessing string around your wrist—a simple thread that carries profound meaning."

According to the blog the cord is a reminder and every time the wearer sees it "in a moment of stress, during a difficult conversation, when patience feels impossible—it gently calls you back to the intention you set when you met us: to walk with us in spirit, to nourish peace, mindfulness, loving-kindness, and compassion in your daily life."

"It is a connection string between this journey and you, a tangible link that says: you are part of this walk for peace. We are walking together, always," they write.

WITHOUT GOD, NEW YORK'S DREAM TURNS HOLLOW. MY WALK ACROSS AMERICA PROVES IT

In addition to the monks, Aloka, a rescue dog the monks refer to as the "Peace Dog," has become an unexpected focal point of the journey.

During the journey, photos and videos are being shared online and show Aloka traveling along highways and sidewalks, resting during breaks and greeting supporters.

These special moments have helped the monks’ walk gain traction on social media, where their Facebook following recently surpassed 1 million followers.

Millions of supporters are sharing messages of encouragement and reflection in response to the journey.

"I am so inspired. Thank you — the United States so desperately needs this message," one follower wrote.

Another supporter said the walk has had a personal impact on their daily life.

"Praying for you all each night. You have opened a light within me that makes me want to be a kinder, more peaceful person. I think now before speaking and have become more aware of my breathing," the follower wrote. "Your trip has a lot of people thinking and restoring hope back in our country and peaceful thoughts throughout the day. It is simply wonderful, the journey you are on."

Others said the message resonates with them during a turbulent period for the country.

"The message of peace is resonating with so many in America during these scary times," another supporter commented.

So far, the Buddhist monks have made it across much of the country, prompting online searches and interest in the walk, the monks’ mission and their destination in Washington. The videos have circulated widely as the group continues eastward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

They continue to emphasize that the walk is non-political and open to people of all backgrounds, describing peace as "not a destination, but a way of living."

The monks say their message remains the same: peace begins with individual action — one step at a time.