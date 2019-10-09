Over 200,000 students expected to 'stand for Christ' on football fields across the nation

Hundreds of thousands of students are joining together Wednesday on football fields across the nation to encourage their peers to pray, worship, read their Bibles, and commit their lives to Christ.

Fields of Faith, a student-led ministry outreach part of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) that started in 2004, has seen thousands of kids and young adults tackle tough topics and turn their lives around at the event.

TRUMP CELEBRATES YOUNG AFRICAN IMMIGRANT'S PRAYER AT WHITE HOUSE: 'SO AMAZING!'

“In a world where bad news seems to be the norm, we’re happy to share the great news that lives are being changed through Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith,” Jeff Martin, FCA executive director of ministry advancement, told Fox News in a statement. “From the student leaders who take on the responsibility to bring Fields of Faith to their communities to the skeptical or hurting teen who might be attending for the first time, we see time and again that Fields of Faith motivates, energizes, rejuvenates and unites."

Martin added, "Jesus takes hold of lives right there on the athletic fields, and we are continually amazed at what He does each year in young peoples’ lives."

Students at over 500 fields nationwide will be helping their peers face challenges such as hopelessness, loneliness, depression, suicide, drugs, alcohol, and more with the hope of Christ.

TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS DEFEND PRAYER BEFORE FOOTBALL GAMES AFTER ATHEIST GROUP COMPLAINS

A past attendee said it was, "one of the most amazing things I've ever been to. So many people were able to worship God at our school in front of everyone." He says all states and schools should participate.

Martin started Fields of Faith with just a few thousand of students in a handful of states, but it has grown to nearly a quarter of a million attendees worldwide. He credits the growth to the "incredible evidence of the Lord’s power and sovereignty, as He leads us to deepen our relationship with Him, talk to Him daily and get into His Word on a regular basis."

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Year after year, it’s an enormous blessing to see all that God has accomplished through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Fields of Faith,” Martin said. “None of this would be possible without God and the students He raises up to organize these amazing events, where they share how Jesus has changed their lives.”