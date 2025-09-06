LGBTQ Catholics march through St. Peter’s Basilica in Jubilee rite as Vatican calendar entry stirs controversy

Over 1,000 LGBTQ Catholics and their families walked through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica this weekend as part of a Jubilee pilgrimage listed on the Vatican’s official Holy Year calendar.



The event appeared under the neutral title "Pilgrimage of the Tenda di Gionata Association (Jonathan's Tent) and other associations" for Sept. 6, 2025 on their website.

The listing marks the first time an LGBTQ pilgrimage has been included in the Vatican’s Jubilee program.



Many pilgrims hailed it as a sign of welcome following Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, while critics in Catholic media blasted the move as undermining Church tradition.



Some participants wept as they entered the basilica. "It just felt epic, like I was able to touch the hand of God," Justin del Rosario told the Associated Press, who carried a crucifix across the threshold with his male partner.

Pilgrims came from the U.S., Italy and Brazil. Groups included DignityUSA, Outreach and a delegation of transgenders from Rome.

Many pointed to Pope Francis’ record, from his 2013 remark, "Who am I to judge?" to his decision allowing priests to bless same-sex couples as paving the way for the pilgrimage. While never changing the Church's teaching on homosexuality, Francis met repeatedly with LGBT advocates.



Pope Leo XIV, only months into his papacy, did not mention LGBTQ Catholics during his Jubilee audience but met privately this week with Jesuit Fr. James Martin, who said the Holy Father echoed Francis’ welcoming message.

Vatican officials stressed that adding the pilgrimage to the calendar was logistical, not endorsement. "They are not sponsored activities. Once it is ascertained that there is space, we insert the pilgrimage into the general calendar," Vatican spokeswoman Agnese Palmucci told Reuters.

Online reaction showed sharp divides.

"Yes, the Vatican’s first LGBTQ+ pilgrimage approved by Pope Francis a few months before his death is taking place this weekend under Pope Leo." posted Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) on X.



Others condemned it as a betrayal of doctrine. "F--- the Rules inside Saint Peter’s. The LGBT group La Tenda di Gionata makes their entrance into St. Peter’s Basilica today... this is the New Church. Behold the legacy of Pope Francis," wrote Catholic commentator Michael J. Matt (@Michael_J_Matt) on X, posting photos from the basilica.





The Vatican did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.