250,000 students share the 'power of Christ' on football fields across the nation

This week more than 250,000 students across the nation joined together on football fields as part of a faith-filled initiative by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), encouraging their classmates to pray, read their Bibles, and "open up their life to Christ."

Julianna Braniecki, president of the FCA chapter at her university, Huddle at Hofstra, shared on "Fox & Friends" Thursday how students had speakers, musicians (including rappers), and student testimonies during the "Fields of Faith" events.

"We have Bible studies where we can come together and talk about how our passions for Christ and our passions for sports connect are able to experience life through that," said Braniecki.

"Last night at Hofstra, we had the pleasure of hosting our first Fields of Faith event...It was really a powerful experience," she added. "My faith is something that is very important to me, and through my experience with FCA, that has greatly increased that and grown in my love for Christ."

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who hosts the Fox Nation show "Ainsley's Bible Study," shared how FCA impacted her faith during her college years.

"I love this organization," Earhardt said. "God used it to change my life when I was in college at the University of South Carolina."

Jeff Martin, FCA executive director of ministry advancement and the founder of Fields of Faith, told Fox News, “Year after year, it’s an enormous blessing to see all that God has accomplished through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Fields of Faith."