Five feel-good stories from this week you don't want to miss

Grab the tissues.

Here are some good stories of inspiration, patriotism and giving back that we could all use this week.

1. TEEN KICKS BULLYING TO CURB

Boy bullied for missing arm now inspires others

Austin Osner, 14, of Fairfield, Ohio was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, with only his left arm, but he said life without a limb has given him limitless opportunities to meet new challenges and help others along the way.

He was bullied into depression at a young age. But when he went to a camp led by wounded warriors who looked like him, things started to change. And four years into taekwondo, Austin has already won state championships, and has his sights set on the 2024 Paralympic Games.

And last year, alongside one of the wounded warriors, Cody Rice, he went back to the public school where he'd been bullied and shared his story in front of 1,000 people, encouraging inclusion and accomplishing new things.

"It's been surreal," he told Fox News. "It's bigger than I ever imagined...I never really imagined that I would be the one to reach out to people," Austin said, adding that someday he hopes to start a summer camp, like the one that helped him, for amputee children.

2. 'NEVER FORGET' WITH EVERY STEP

Officer honors service members who died in Vietnam

Lt. Col. Frederick Moss honors his father and uncle, carrying a binder filled with the names of some 58,000 American service members who died in Vietnam, in every military-oriented race he runs.

The staff officer at Army Reserve Command on Fort Bragg, N.C., said the list grows every year as more are added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., but he doesn't want to stop.

"We have to continue to remember those who served," Moss told Fox News. "My father and his comrades' names -- they meant something. We can never forget their service to this nation."

It's something that impacts him, especially when he meets relatives of those he is carrying, and something he hopes to pass on to his 9-year-old son, Brandon.

3. TEEN TRANSFORMS COMMUNITY

Youngster inspires neighbors to honor military

Charlie Hecht, a 14-year-old Virginia native and son of an officer in the U.S. Navy, made it his mission to bring more American flags to his area, so he started knocking on doors, passing out flyers, and even teamed up with a local business to offer discounts for large flags.

"A lot of people have fought and died for our country in combat, and flying an American flag is a good way to respect them," Charlie told Fox Nation, and he was "overwhelmed" by the response.

"I didn't really expect anyone to take me seriously," he said. "I was very surprised that this many people actually went to Lowes and bought a flag."

Charlie, whose father said he couldn't be more proud, is set to receive Fox Nation's "Unsung Hero" award on Nov. 6, during the Fox Nation inaugural Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla.

4. DOUBLE GENEROSITY

Patron tips waitress twice: 'She was literally shaking'

Samantha “Sam” Meyer has been working at Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina since she was a teen but what happened the other night left her stunned.

An out-of-town couple who stopped into the Ohio restaurant on Thursday night reportedly had such a “wonderful” experience that they left her a $100 tip. Meyer thought it was a mistake but the man assured her it was correct. She was brought to tears, but before the couple left, he ordered a $30 bottle of wine and then left an even larger tip--for $970.

When she chased after them the man, he assured her again it was not a mistake and declined to say who he was but wished her a good night. The owners consider him to be an "angel," with which Meyer agreed, telling FOX 8 it was "some sort of miracle," as she was struggling with bills this month.

"God works in mysterious ways,” Meyer said, adding that she split the tip with her fellow employees, who said they hope the customers come back so they can give them a hug.

5. SENIORS SEND SOS

Texas Senior Center holds massive candy giveaway

For Halloween, the Haertis Senior Living facility in Clear Lake, Texas, prepared for trick-or-treaters, posting a plea for candy to hand out to little tikes for a big celebration.

"We miss giving candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween," one of their sides read. Another said: "Please help us reach our goal of collecting enough candy to invite the community to our home for a safe and fun place to trick or treat."

Donations poured in from around the country for the kids in their costumes, putting smiles on everyone's faces.

Fox News' Melissa Leon, Yael Halon, and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.