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Chicago pastor gathers hundreds of men to declare violence-free zone on South Side

Project H.O.O.D. brought together pastors, fathers, mentors and former gang members from across Chicago

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Anders Hagstrom Fox News
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A Chicago pastor brought hundreds of men together on the city’s South Side Sunday in an effort to reduce violence and reclaim a neighborhood once labeled among the most dangerous in the city.

Pastor Corey B. Brooks and Project H.O.O.D. hosted the "1000 Men Unity Gathering" at the nearly completed Robert R. McCormick Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 6620 S. King Drive, where organizers declared the surrounding area a "100% violence-free zone."

"This is bigger than a building," Brooks said. "This is about creating a culture where men stand together to protect families, mentor young people, reduce violence, and build something that will outlive us."

"We are declaring that this community deserves peace, opportunity, and hope," he added.

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Hundreds gather outside the Project H.O.O.D. center in Chicago.

Hundreds of men gather outside the nearly completed Robert R. McCormick Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center during Pastor Corey B. Brooks’ "1000 Men Unity Gathering" on Chicago’s South Side. (Project H.O.O.D.) (Credit: Corey B. Brooks)

The event brought together pastors, fathers, mentors, activists, business leaders, former gang members and residents from across Chicago in what organizers described as a unified effort to promote safety, accountability and opportunity on the South Side.

Brooks told Fox News Digital that approximately 750 men attended the gathering, where community members committed to maintaining the neighborhood as a peaceful environment for families and children.

"We declared that this is going to be a peace zone, a nonviolent zone, a violence-free zone," Brooks said. "So the young kids can come to the center and have peace of mind knowing they don't have to worry about their safety."

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Chicago cops at a crime scene

Chicago cops at a crime scene. (Getty Images)

The Robert R. McCormick Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center is designed to address violence and poverty through workforce development, mentorship, education, entrepreneurship, job training and community engagement, according to Project H.O.O.D.

Attendees received an early look inside the facility Sunday as organizers outlined plans for the center to serve future generations on Chicago’s South Side.

Brooks said the neighborhood surrounding the center was once considered one of the most dangerous areas in Chicago.

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Pastor Corey Brooks in a T-shirt for his Walk Across America

Project H.O.O.D. founder and Pastor Corey Brooks in November 2025.

"In 2014, the Chicago Sun-Times wrote an article saying this was the most dangerous neighborhood in all Chicago, and it happened to be this block," Brooks told Fox News Digital. "So, we decided to transform it, and that's what's been happening."

The area is no longer ranked among Chicago’s 35 most dangerous blocks, which Brooks attributed to ongoing community investment and outreach efforts.

He founded Project H.O.O.D. — Helping Others Obtain Destiny — to reduce violence and poverty on Chicago’s South Side through mentorship, faith, workforce training and economic development initiatives.

Brooks said he hopes the project can serve as a national model for urban communities seeking long-term change.

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"I think this center is going to be an example of what we can do across America in urban areas," Brooks said. "If we don't wait on government and take responsibility for ourselves, we can change the trajectory of these neighborhoods and urban centers."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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