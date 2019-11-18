Zooey Deschanel kisses boyfriend Jonathan Scott: 'Simply a perfect date night'

Zooey Deschanel is not holding back in her love for boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

The “New Girl” alum and “Property Brothers” star recently vacationed in Las Vegas and took to Instagram to gush over their romance.

“Simply a perfect date night,” Scott captioned a black-and-white photo that showed Deschanel kissing him on the cheek.

Scott then highlighted the various places the couple visited while vacationing in Sin City.

“From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time ❤️ 😊 ,” he noted.

Deschanel then reposted the same picture, simply captioning it, “Cutie.”

Prior to her relationship with Scott, Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik split in early September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

Rumors of a romance between Deschanel and Scott began swirling in September, and the couple was seen together at a taping of "Dancing With the Stars" in early October.

The duo made their red carpet debut last Sunday at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York City. Scott, 41, served as the host for the evening's event.