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Zendaya's flesh-toned "Dune' suit divides fans with brutal social media reactions

'Dune: Part 3' actress Zendaya debuted the Schiaparelli look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Zendaya's "Dune: Part 3" press tour fashion has already caught the ire of fans and foes on social media.

The 29-year-old actress, who stars as Chani in the Denis Villeneuve epic, walked the red carpet Tuesday wearing a unique Schiaparelli suit at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her two-piece ensemble from the fashion house's fall/winter 2026 collection featured a flesh-toned blazer with oversized lapels and sculpted hips to complement a matching pencil skirt.

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Zendaya wears Schiaparelli gown at Dune 3 panel

Zendaya sported a skin-toned Schiaparelli ensemble to embark on the "Dune: Part 3" press tour in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker)

Coined "Look 9," Schiaparelli described the look as a "single-breasted tailored jacket in nude corset toile covered with a play of multiple layers of jersey and wadding to create a depth-effect and featuring molded hips. Matching pencil skirt."

Fans stormed social media with reactions to the unusual suit, which included Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond hoop earrings.

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"I see she chose paper over plastic," one fan wrote on X, while another noted, "Zendaya in a dress made of sand."

Zendaya wears Schiaparelli dress at Dune event in Las Vegas.

Zendaya sported the two-piece combo while presenting the first few minutes of "Dune: Part 3" at CinemaCon. (Getty Images)

"A rare fail. Looks like something Ed Gein would wear," one user wrote.

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One fan commented, "It's giving silent hill nurse glam."

"Zendaya always looks sickening but I fear this might be her worst look," an X user noted.

Dune Part 3 press tour with Jason Momoa, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Jason Momoa, Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya walk the red carpet at CinemaCon 2026. (Gilbert Flores)

"Can I get the Zendaya burrito extra spice," another wrote. "LMAO she looks like she's wearing a saltine cracker."

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Still, fans complimented the "Euphoria" actress for going all-in on the press tour. 

"Love her commitment to having an outfit inspired by the film she's promoting," one fan wrote, while another noted, "She never misses."

Her "Dune" co-stars, including Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, and director Denis Villeneuve, joined the actress at the Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the Warner Bros. event, where they debuted the first seven minutes of "Part 3."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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