Zendaya's flesh-toned "Dune' suit divides fans with brutal social media reactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zendaya's "Dune: Part 3" press tour fashion has already caught the ire of fans and foes on social media.

The 29-year-old actress, who stars as Chani in the Denis Villeneuve epic, walked the red carpet Tuesday wearing a unique Schiaparelli suit at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her two-piece ensemble from the fashion house's fall/winter 2026 collection featured a flesh-toned blazer with oversized lapels and sculpted hips to complement a matching pencil skirt.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘BAD BLOOD’ GIRL SQUAD 10 YEARS LATER: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Coined "Look 9," Schiaparelli described the look as a "single-breasted tailored jacket in nude corset toile covered with a play of multiple layers of jersey and wadding to create a depth-effect and featuring molded hips. Matching pencil skirt."

Fans stormed social media with reactions to the unusual suit, which included Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond hoop earrings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I see she chose paper over plastic," one fan wrote on X, while another noted, "Zendaya in a dress made of sand."

"A rare fail. Looks like something Ed Gein would wear," one user wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

One fan commented, "It's giving silent hill nurse glam."

"Zendaya always looks sickening but I fear this might be her worst look," an X user noted.

"Can I get the Zendaya burrito extra spice," another wrote. "LMAO she looks like she's wearing a saltine cracker."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, fans complimented the "Euphoria" actress for going all-in on the press tour.

"Love her commitment to having an outfit inspired by the film she's promoting," one fan wrote, while another noted, "She never misses."

Her "Dune" co-stars, including Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, and director Denis Villeneuve, joined the actress at the Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the Warner Bros. event, where they debuted the first seven minutes of "Part 3."