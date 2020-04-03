Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid'

Zac Efron admitted that he has no desire to get back in the extremely good shape he was in while filming the movie “Baywatch.”

The “High School Musical” star appeared on the latest episode of “Hot Ones” with host Sean Evans. As he tried to choke down some spicy chicken wings, Efron fielded questions about his career in Hollywood as well as the body transformation he underwent to star alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the 2017 film.

“That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard,” Efron admitted. “You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right? You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. S--- like that it’s just not … it’s just stupid.”

[Warning: The video below contains graphic language]

The actor softened his position a bit, noting that he’s glad his physique made the movie look good and even admitted he would do it again if the right project absolutely demanded it.

“I’m happy that it worked, I’m happy that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile but we’ll wait till it gets to that,” the 32-year-old said. “I’m good. Take care of your heart, take care of your brain and you’re good.”

This isn’t the first time that Efron criticized his own body in “Baywatch.” In May 2019, the celebrity appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where the host gave him a chance to meet his new Madame Tussauds wax figure face-to-face.

“Whoa, oh whoa,” Efron said after seeing the statue for the first time. "Weird — whoever did this, I’m very impressed and scared.”

“They did a good job. It’s a little bigger than me,” he added.

“Look at the vein right there,” DeGeneres then said, pointing to a vein on the wax figure’s torso.

“That’s real,” Efron says, lifting up his shirt and showing off his chiseled abs as the crowd erupts in screams and applause.

But, Efron noted, “That’s too big. For guys, that’s unrealistic,” referring to the statue, which was modeled after his look in “Baywatch.”

"I’m telling you, I got very big and buff for that movie. But I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Be your size,” he says, again to the applause of the crowd.

“I don’t want to glamorize this,” he added.