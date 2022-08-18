Zac Efron, Russell Crowe star in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ based on wild true story about Vietnam war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zac Efron is on a mission to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War in his new movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."

The first trailer for Apple TV+‘s wartime comedy - based on a true story - gives a sneak peek at Efron’s role as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift soldiers American beer.

The film features Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and Bill Murray, and is based on the New York Times bestseller "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War" by Donohue and J.T. Molloy.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is set in 1967 and focuses on Donahue's plan to support his friends fighting in Vietnam by personally bringing them beer. However, what started out as a great idea in Donahue’s mind quickly switches to a chaotic, life-changing journey.

In the first few seconds of the trailer, the film captures the unbelievable story of friends preparing to "run for [their] lives" through a war zone – with text in the background that notes "a real guy actually did this."

"It’s not going to be easy, but I'm going to show them that this country is still behind them," Donohue, played by Efron, remarked of the troops overseas.

"Smuggling beer into a war zone? That's not the smartest thing I've ever heard of. It's certainly not the worst, either," said Crowe, who co-stars in the film.

As Efron’s character goes on an adventure in hopes to reunite with his friends, he finds himself dodging bullets and taking on the responsibilities of adulthood along the way.

The film is directed by Peter Farrelly, and the cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever" premieres September 30 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.