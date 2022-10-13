‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ creator died trying to save woman, young girl: report

A new report says "Yu-Gi-Oh!" creator Kazuki Takahashi’s July death came after he tried to save a child, woman and a U.S. soldier from a treacherous rip current off the coast of Japan.

Stars and Stripes on Wednesday reported that Takahashi did not die while snorkeling like initial reports said. Instead, Takahashi attempted to aid Maj. Robert Bourgeau in the rescue, "unbeknownst to the American, and drowned in the process, a pained Bourgeau told Stars and Stripes on Oct. 3."

"You play that ‘what if’ game a lot," Bourgeau said. "This guy had a huge impact on the world."

Bourgeau managed to physically save the woman and child and was able to verbally guide the soldier to safety, the New York Post reports.

The body of Takahashi, 60, was found floating about 330 yards off the coast of Okinawa, by a person running a marine leisure business, according to an official at the Naha Coast Guard Nago station.

The body showed signs of being attacked by a marine creature, possibly sharks, the official said.

Takahashi was identified after police in another part of Okinawa contacted the coast guard, saying a rented car had been found abandoned on a beach. The car had a driver’s license, confirming the identity. Takahashi’s real first name was Kazuo. His family was contacted and identified him, the coast guard official said.

"Yu-Gi-Oh!" debuted in Shonen Jump magazine in 1996, became a hit, selling more than 40 million copies as manga, although the number of cards out in the world is far greater, in the billions.

The official card game went on sale in 1999. A TV show and video games, as well as figures and toys, were also part of the franchise.

The success of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" in the West was similar to that of other Japanese animation and game works like Pokémon.

"He's a hero," Bourgeau said of Takahashi. "He died trying to save someone else."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.