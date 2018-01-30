YouTube star Arya Mossallah under fire for 'acid attack' prank

A British YouTuber has been criticized for a video he's made pretending to throw acid on citizens.

Arya Mosallah, a U.K.-based YouTube star, doused people in London in the face with water. In the video, Mosallah runs away as his targets scream in horror. The clip, which reached more than 1.6 million views, has since been taken down from YouTube. The site said the video violated its policy on “harassment and bullying,” the Daily Beast reported.

The prank video came under fire due to a large number of horrific “acid attacks” in the country. In August, Fox News reported that acid attacks have become the weapon of choice for British attackers. The number of reported attacks using corrosive liquids rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016. In April 2017, two people were left partially blinded after acid was sprayed at a crowded east London nightclub.

Other similar high-profile attacks include a 25-year-old man accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin as they sat in their car.

Mosallah, who has more than 667,000 followers on his YouTube channel, is known for joke-style videos and has vowed to continue the “acid attack” joke if he reached 150,000 likes.

Acid attacks victims were not impressed. Eliot Cole, who said he lost his eye from an acid attack, tweeted the joke was “horrendous.”

“If this person was brandishing a toy gun to joke terrorize people, the police would be called into manage the situation. This is no different."

Mosallah released a video claiming the media was “slandering” him.

“You’re (the media) crying over one video that was a joke and was never meant to be for these old boring people,” Mosallah said.

Mosallah’s video comes just weeks after YouTube took down star Logan Paul’s controversial video showing a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot. YouTube responded by cutting business ties with Paul over the video.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.